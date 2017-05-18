PD: Argument with girlfriend, ex led to Vegas shooting, barricade

Police at the scene of a barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas on May 17, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Police said a man who barricaded himself in a northeast Las Vegas apartment had opened fire during an argument involving his girlfriend and his ex-lover before the stand-off.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to the area of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Citing an initial investigation, a man was driving his girlfriend's car with her and his ex when they started arguing. They pulled into a fast-food restaurant before 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, where the man pulled out a handgun and fired one shot.

His girlfriend suffered a minor injury but was not hit by a bullet. Police said the injury may have been due to "powder residue."

After the shooting, the girlfriend ran to a nearby business and called 911.

The man drove off, got out of his car, and barricaded himself inside an apartment at 4320 N. Las Vegas Blvd., police said. Several apartments were evacuated and SWAT responded to the scene.

North Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down from Nellis to Craig roads until the man was taken into custody without incident at about 2 a.m.

