Late-session push starts for minimum wage hike in Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

A late-session push to raise Nevada's minimum wage for the first time in seven years is under way in the state capital.

Two top advisers to Gov. Brian Sandoval met with increase backers Wednesday, less than an hour after state senators passed a bill to incrementally raise wages.

The Republican governor said last week he does not support an increase.

But Democratic legislative leaders promised to prioritize boosting the state's lowest legal wages. The fight could stretch into final budget negotiations.

Nevada's minimum currently bottoms out at $7.25 an hour with health insurance, and $8.25 without.

Senate Bill 106 would raise the minimums to $11 and $12 in 2021. The measure had stalled for three months, but came back to life this week with a committee vote and party-line approval in the Senate.

