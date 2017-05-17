Nevada lawmakers release clandestine tape before AG inquiry

Attorney General Adam Laxalt is shown in an undated image. (File)

Attorney General Adam Laxalt is preparing to make his case against assertions he attempted to use his office to the benefit of a wealthy business magnate and political benefactor.

Nevada lawmakers released an audio recording at the center of the high-profile inquiry hours ahead of a Wednesday evening hearing.

It relays a conversation with Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett. In it, Laxalt requests Burnett intervene in a casino lawsuit with a legal opinion that would likely have favored GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

Democrats suggest Laxalt was doing the bidding of Adelson, who bankrolled his run for attorney general.

Laxalt is considered a Republican front-runner for governor in 2018.

Democrats called the hearing to probe Laxalt and consider legislation stripping his office from legally representing the Gaming Control Board.

