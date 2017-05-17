Newly-hired CCSD worker accused of leaving child on bus

A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving a pre-kindergarten student on a bus.

According to the district, police arrested 43-year-old Luz Garcia-Ortiz.

School district police responded to the Northwest Transportation facility on Tuesday in regards to an unattended pre-kindergarten student. Citing the investigation, police said the student was picked up by the driver but was not taken to her respective school and was left on the bus after it was parked at the facility.

Garcia-Ortiz faces one count of child endangerment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Luz was hired by the school district in May 2017. Her employment will be terminated, the district said.

