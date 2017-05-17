PD: Bank customers hold robber down in northeast Vegas

Police said bank customers may have helped thwart an attempted robber's getaway in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a call of the robbery came in at 10:47 a.m. in the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road.

Citing initial details, police said customers inside the Wells Fargo bank held an apparent robber down until police took the person into custody.

There were no injuries immediately reported.

