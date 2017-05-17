2 arrested in killing of man inside vehicle in northwest Vegas

Two 18-year-old men are in custody as suspects in the killing of a 25-year-old man in northwest Las Vegas last Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Thayron Paxton and William Bogan are being held at Henderson Detention Center in connection to the May 11 deadly shooting.

Detectives developed both men as suspects in the shooting that took place at 5:55 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Dareon Daes, whose death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot of the chest.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the victim was in the driver's seat of a vehicle when two black men entered through the rear doors of the vehicle. Both men were armed with handguns in the act of an apparent robbery. The gunmen shot and killed the victim before leaving the area on foot.

Both men are being held each on an open murder charge.

Police were still seeking information on the case. They urged anyone with information to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.