Left for dead, gunshot victim wanders desert near Boulder City

Police said a man was shot in a desert area near Boulder City and left for dead late Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to Armorock, a business near U.S. 95 and Spring Canyon Road, at about 5:40 a.m Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man claimed he was shot after he was driven to the desert by three men, police said. The group reportedly ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle before the shots rang. The group then left the victim.

The victim, who was wounded but alert, wandered around the desert before making contact with a worker at Armorock before 6 a.m. for medical assistance, according to Metro.

Emergency personnel responded and transported the victim to a hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

The incident is under investigation.

