Metro releases video, identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting on Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on May 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified the suspect who they said threatened his ex-wife before being shot by an officer Monday.

Police also released body cam video, showing officers pleading with the suspect, Carlos Ibarra, who refused to drop his gun and eventually pointed it at one of the officers early Monday morning in the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue.

Metro also identified the officer who opened fire on an Ibarra, as Officer Travon Chambers.

Chambers, 23, was hired on with Metro in December 2015, the police department said. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

According to Metro, officers were called to an apartment where Ibarra was reportedly threatening his ex-wife and three children with a firearm. The woman and her kids hid in a closet until officers arrived.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately confronted by Ibarra as he left the apartment. For about five minutes, the officers tried to talk to the suspect and asked him to drop his weapon, police said. At one point, the suspect pointed the gun in the direction of one of the officers. One shot fired by an officer struck the suspect in the upper torso.

“So you can see (in the video), they spent a considerable amount of time trying to deescalate, talk him out of it and eventually this lead to an officer involved shooting," Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts said.

Police later discovered the weapon Ibarra had was a pellet gun.

Ibarra was recovering at UMC Wednesday. Metro said he was arrested back in 2011 on a domestic violence charge.

Ibarra did not shoot at the officers, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

