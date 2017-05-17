Metro identifies officer in shooting of armed man who threatened ex

An investigation was underway Tuesday into a body found by utility workers in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.More >
Medical examiners ruled the death of a 69-year-old woman who was reported as missing after leaving her Henderson home as a suicide.More >
A two-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside an apartment on Oct. 18 died from dehydration, malnutrition, and neglect of care, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
An employee of a Las Vegas business shot a suspect during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the three-year-old boy killed Friday as Dominick DeGraffenreid.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Estacada grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
A video circulating online showing an Uber driver from Atlanta with a fifth of tequila unleashing a profanity-laced tirade on passengers is going viral.More >
A man arrested after a body was found covered in cement at Lake Mead admitted to using a sledgehammer and a handgun to kill the person, later burying the remains, according to an arrest report.More >
