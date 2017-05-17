Metro identifies officer in shooting of armed man who threatened ex

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on May 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified the officer who opened fire on an armed man, who they say threatened his ex-wife and her children.

Police said Officer Travon Chambers was involved in the shooting that took place early Monday morning in the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue.

Chambers, 23, was hired on with Metro in December 2015, the police department said. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

According to Metro, officers were called to an apartment where a man was reportedly threatening his ex-wife and three children with a firearm. The woman and her kids hid in a closet until officers arrived.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately confronted by the suspect as he left the apartment. For about five minutes, the officers tried to talk to the suspect and asked him to drop his weapon. At one point, the suspect pointed the gun in the direction of one of the officers. One shot fired by an officer struck the suspect in the upper torso.

The suspect was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspect did not shoot at the officers, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

