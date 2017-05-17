Numerous residents, units affected in east Vegas apartment fire

Firefighters at the scene of an early morning apartment building fire near Desert Inn Road on May 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Emergency crews were called to an overnight apartment fire in east Las Vegas that affected numerous residents and damaged units inside the complex.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire reported at 995 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews reported smoke from multiple floors was seen upon their arrival and a second alarm was requested to the scene.

Officials reported that crews made an offensive attack and knocked the flames down about an hour after the initial call.

The blaze appeared to have started on the first floor, penetrated a common wall, and then spread to the upper floors according to Clark County fire.

All residents of the apartment building were able to escape without injury, but early reports have 45 units affected by the fire with the Red Cross assisting 83 displaced occupants.

Clark County fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.