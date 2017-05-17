Numerous residents affected by east Vegas apartment fire

Firefighters at the scene of an early morning apartment building fire near Desert Inn Road on May 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Emergency crews were called to an early morning apartment fire in east Las Vegas that affected numerous residents.

The Clark County Fire Department was at the scene of a building fire reported at 895 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames once at the scene, but the Red Cross said approximately 83 residents were still affected by the blaze.

Officials did not release any further information immediately following the incident.

