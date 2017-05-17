Numerous residents affected by east Vegas apartment fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Numerous residents affected by east Vegas apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters at the scene of an early morning apartment building fire near Desert Inn Road on May 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Firefighters at the scene of an early morning apartment building fire near Desert Inn Road on May 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Emergency crews were called to an early morning apartment fire in east Las Vegas that affected numerous residents.

The Clark County Fire Department was at the scene of a building fire reported at 895 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames once at the scene, but the Red Cross said approximately 83 residents were still affected by the blaze.

Officials did not release any further information immediately following the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.