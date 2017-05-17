Las Vegas parent disputes students' suspensions for middle school 'fight club'

Students at a Las Vegas middle school were suspended for having a 'fight club' in a bathroom.

A Valley parent spoke out after his son was suspended for being involved in a fighting ring at Tarkanian Middle School.

Clark County School District officials said the fights turned into a police investigation causing one valley father to get fired up.

The father spoke anonymously and said he believed the school was punishing the kids too harshly and that the school was using the fights to deflect from another bad situation.

"Realistically, it's just horseplay," the father said. "It's serious horseplay because it could always lead up to worse things, but it's horseplay."

He said his son wasn't fighting, he was filming, but was still suspended.

"I agree he messed up by video taping it," he said. "But he's a 12-year-old kid, just like most of these kids there and they all just want to be cool, They want to fit in, some want to jump in their "ring." Hey that's just what kids do."

He also said the fights were not as organized as the district said they were.

"If you look at this, this isn't organized," he said. "If it was, you would have it set up, so and so verses so and so, a time, a place, the whole works."

CCSD said no one was seriously hurt during the fights and in the videos show kids slap-boxing. In other videos kids were wrestling.

CCSD officials got wind of the the fighting after a video was posted online, but the anonymous father said he believed the school was deflecting because of recent scandals.

"They just recently had a janitor that was arrested for the molestation of a sixth grader ... which is by far worse."

CCSD said the fights had been going on for months, but that the school administration recently found out. Some parents disputed that.

"For the volume these kids were screaming," he said. "It is impossible that nobody knew."

The father also said his son was coerced into showing faculty the videos on his phone, which the father also disagreed with.

"I don't trust the staff there and the way they have people just intimidate kids to rat people out that's not cool," he said. "Now you're opening up bigger cans for a lot of other things, now you could have bulling and bringing guns and knives to school that's not what I want to see."

CCSD had not commented on the fighting at Tarkanian Middle School, and whether or not they're pressing any charges.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.