Mother of 4 burglarized on Mother’s Day

A mother of four was burlglarized on Mother's Day.

Brenda Ruiz, a mother of four, spent Sunday at church then went to dinner to celebrate Mother’s Day with her daughters. Ruiz said she returned to a ransacked home.

“I came in through the door and sure enough we saw a disaster,” Ruiz said.

“They stole electronics: iPads and laptops,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the items totaled $8,000. She said she is working with her home insurance to recuperate her lost items.

She said she believed the suspects are teens who jumped over her back wall and busted a window to get into her home.

“My neighbor had surveillance video,” she said. “I just wouldn’t think that teenagers would do anything like this.”

“I heard the glass break, then I saw the top of a kid’s head go around the side of the house,” Jimmie Knight, Ruiz’s neighbor said.

Ruiz said her daughters were still scared to sleep alone following the incident.

She said she filed a police report with Metro.

Several neighbors claim there have been multiple burglaries on their block but metro could not confirm any other reports filed.

