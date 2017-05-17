Man arrested after fatal shooting during fight in northeast Vegas

One person was shot and killed near Walnut and Craig roads Tuesday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a deadly shooting that appeared to have happened during a fight.

Russell Fotter was booked into Clark County Detention Center after police responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Eileen Street, near Alexander and Walnut roads.

Citing an initial investigation, police said two men were arguing when one of them left and returned with a .40 caliber handgun. One shot was fired, leading to the victim's death.

The men knew each other, and police said it may be considered a domestic situation.

Police said they were unaware if family had been notified prior to confirming the man's death.

Fotter was booked on a count of open murder.

