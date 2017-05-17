1 killed in shooting near Walnut and Craig Roads

One person was shot and killed near Walnut and Craig Roads Tuesday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

One person was killed in a shooting in the northeast valley Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Homicide detectives responded to the 4100 block of Eileen Street where a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Another man was "detained" at the scene and police said they weren't searching for other suspects.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.