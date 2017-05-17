1 killed in shooting near Walnut and Craig Roads - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 killed in shooting near Walnut and Craig Roads

One person was shot and killed near Walnut and Craig Roads Tuesday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5) One person was shot and killed near Walnut and Craig Roads Tuesday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)
One person was killed in a shooting in the northeast valley Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Homicide detectives responded to the 4100 block of Eileen Street where a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Another man was "detained" at the scene and police said they weren't searching for other suspects.

