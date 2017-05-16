Mother testifies she and her daughter were drugged and raped by doctor

Dr. Binh Minh Chung in a courtroom during his trial in May of 2017. (FOX5)

A mother who accused her doctor of drugging and raping her and her daughter took the stand on Tuesday to testify against Dr. Binh Minh Chung on his fourth day of trial.

The jury also watched videos of Chung allegedly sexually assaulting his victims. Prosecutors said he recorded the videos himself and stored them on an external hard drive. The judge wouldn't allow members of the gallery to view the images because they were too graphic.

FOX5 chose not to identify any of the alleged victims, but the woman said she has known the doctor for decades because her brother was Chung's best friend. She originally took the stand on Monday, but her testimony continued into Tuesday. Her daughter, another alleged victim, testified last Friday.

Teen testifies that her doctor drugged and raped her. @AdamHerbets

was in the courtroom for the trial

>https://t.co/qJPILSjy3b pic.twitter.com/Qst8EHybck — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) May 13, 2017

Teenager says her mother, also a victim, was suicidal and suffered from depression. She would try to hurt and kill herself. #DrChung — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 12, 2017

Chung's defense attorneys pointed out multiple black holes in the mother's testimony. She admitted that most of the antidepressants Chung prescribed her messed up her memory. She also said she became unconscious and was incapable of remembering anything after he would inject her with medicine. That's why she said she had the doctor come over to her house and give the injections while she was lying down in bed. As she fell asleep, Chung was supposed to let himself out and lock the door.

"I view him as a brother!" she said. "I (didn't) think anything would happen to me ... I know I'm going to be out. I told you, every time I take the medicine, I don't remember. I'm going to be passed out. I don't even remember if I ate something. The medication makes me lose my memory. I don't remember."

Woman testifies that #DrChung would give her injections regularly. She would fall asleep and wake up next day. One morning her ___ felt sore — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 16, 2017

The woman described waking up one morning feeling vaginal soreness. Then, one day, she said Chung's wife called her after finding the rape videos on her husband's hard drive at home.

At the time, Brenda Chung said she thought her husband was having an affair. She testified earlier in the trial that she didn't realize the women in the videos were unconscious.

The woman described crying and being confused when she answered the phone. Then she said she immediately called her doctor and heard him confess.

"I said, 'Your wife just called me. Brenda called me, and she said she saw a video. What's going on? I don't understand. She said she saw a video of us, like did you drug me and rape me?'" the woman described. "Then he says, 'Oh. My life is over'... and then he says, 'If you can find any way to forgive me.'"

"I said, 'What about my life?'" she continued. "I was crying really hard."

The woman later looked at still images from Chung's videos and identified herself.

Defense attorneys asked the woman about text messages on her phone which indicate Chung went to her house "often." They also asked why she had deleted text messages on her phone that say "I love you."

"I say that to my brother too," the woman argued. "I view him as a brother so I'm going to say that ... I've been truthful. I'm not a liar."

Prosecutors said they expect to rest their case on Wednesday. Defense attorneys said both sides will likely finish closing arguments on Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.