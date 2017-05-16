2-year-old and mother attacked by Africanized bees at Las Vegas park

A mom and her two-year-old son were attacked by bees at Nellis Air Force Base.

Olivia Poe said she and her two-year-old son Weston were at a park at Nellis Air Force Base when Weston began screaming.

"He was six to 10 feet away from me," Poe said. "I looked over and he was being swarmed by bees."

Poe estimated more than 100 bees were attacking her son's nose, ears, eyes and head.

"It couldn't have been more than five seconds, and he was swatting at them. The first thing I did, I shouted 'Call 911!'"

Poe said she picked up her son and got stung as well, but she didn't care. The bee hive was in an irrigation control valve.

"With him being two, my first thought was 'grab my baby and run.'"

Weston was stung around 20 times, Poe about 15. She said the bees stung her eyes, and she couldn't see.

"I picked him up and put his head in my chest and tried to run and just fell in a pile of rocks." Five days later, they still had some of the scrapes from the fall, and the stings.

Bee experts said the best thing to do in this situation is run inside and get to a cool location. They said cooler temps slow bees down so people have more of an opportunity to get away.

