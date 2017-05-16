PD: Lake Mead body suspect admits to killing victim last November

A man arrested after a body was found covered in cement at Lake Mead admitted to using a sledgehammer and a handgun to kill the person, later burying the remains, according to an arrest report.

In documents released Tuesday, police stated Edward Bedrusian, 54, confessed during an interview last Saturday to killing the person whose body was found May 2 at Nelson's Landing at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Bedrusian admitted to killing Jon "Rabbit" Gomez on or about Nov. 28, 2016.

In Bedrusian's arrest report, police revealed a missing person's report tied to Gomez back in December. The girlfriend of Gomez told police that he was heading to Bedrusian's home back in November in the east Las Vegas Valley but never returned. Police stated Bedrusian was asked about Gomez' whereabouts, but his story continually changed.

In addition, a vehicle registered to Bedrusian was impounded in January after his arrest for cocaine possession. The same vehicle had blood stains, and a part of the carpeting in the trunk was missing, police said.

The vehicle later was bought during an auction. The new owner of the vehicle located additional contents that belonged to Bedrusian, including a cell phone, debit cards and identification bearing his face.

In several interviews with people associated with Bedrusian, a couple of witnesses stated Gomez, who was described as a gang member, held Bedrusian hostage back in November, citing the suspect. Another witness told police that Gomez had beaten up Bedrusian. According to that witness, Bedrusian directed a woman to give Gomez a lethal drug overdose.

In the report, medical examiners said Gomez' body suffered a gunshot wound to the head and blunt force trauma as a result of a homicide. The body also sustained broken ribs and a broken hyoid, suggesting strangulation.

Bedrusian was booked into Clark County Detention Center for murder with a deadly weapon.

