Richard Marx gets his own Vegas residency

Richard Marx signs on for residency at The Flamingo Las Vegas

Famed songwriter Richard Marx will perform some of his biggest hits during his residency at The Flamingo Las Vegas.

Marx is known for his chart-topping singles including “Hold on to the Nights,” “Satisfied” and “Now and Forever.” He's sold 30 million albums worldwide.

Now fans will experience the pop/rock artist up close like never before in an intimate acoustic setting during “Satisfied: Only The Hits” as Marx performs exciting versions of his greatest hits plus exclusive stories behind his hits.

Performances are scheduled for the following dates:

Aug. 2017: 15 – 19, 22 – 26, 29 – 31

Sept. 2017: 1 – 2

Tickets begin at $59 and go one sale on May 19 at 10 a.m. (PST). You can buy them here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.