UNLV athlete attempted to take cruiser, pick fight after taxi altercation

UNLV basketball player Dwayne Morgan tried to enter a police car and pick a fight after an altercation with a taxi driver, according to an arrest report.

The morning of May 6, Morgan hailed a ride in a taxi. At some point during the ride, the driver took Morgan, who was described as “erratic,” to a police station. The driver told an officer that he did not want the fare that was owed and only wanted Morgan out of his vehicle.

Police said Morgan was free to leave, but instead, he continued a verbal tirade and walked to a squad car thinking he could use it to drive home. The officers told Morgan to walk away, but he then walked to an unknown person’s vehicle and tried to get into the front passenger seat.

Officers then took Morgan into custody, who was reportedly challenging others to fight in front of the officers.

Morgan was booked for disorderly conduct. He was also suspended from the basketball team pending the outcome of the investigation.

