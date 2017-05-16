Vegas Golden Knights enter affiliation relationship with Chicago Wolves

The Vegas Golden Knights have entered a multi-year affiliation relationship with the Chicago Wolves, making the team the primary affiliate of the Golden Knights.

George McPhee, the general manager for the Golden Knights, announced the Wolves will be the official AHL affiliate of the Golden Knights Tuesday. Under the terms of the affiliation arrangements, the Golden Knights will be able to transfer players from Chicago during the 2017 to 2018 season.

“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” said McPhee.

“This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial."—McPhee — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 16, 2017

The Wolves finished first in the 2016 to 2017 Central Division and made it to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Reid Duke, the first signee for the Golden Knights, joined the Wolves on April 7 after signing a professional tryout contract.

