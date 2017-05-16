Coroner: Las Vegas girl died from dehydration and malnutrition

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

A two-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside an apartment on Oct. 18 died from dehydration, malnutrition, and neglect of care, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Jasmine Sherfield was found in the complex in the 5400 block of South Maryland Parkway. She lived in the apartment with her mother, Diana Eldridge, and two other siblings.

Police said Sherfield suffered from environmental and medical neglect for an extended period before her death.

Eldridge was arrested in connection to the girl’s death, police said. She faces a murder charge and two counts of child neglect.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Abuse and Neglect Section at 702-828-3364 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

