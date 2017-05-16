Coroner rules death of missing Henderson woman a suicide

The death of Iris Daniels was ruled a suicide by the coroner's office. (HPD)

Medical examiners ruled the death of a 69-year-old woman who was reported as missing after leaving her Henderson home as a suicide.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Iris Daniels died from acute combined drug toxicity. The drugs Zolpidem, Hydrocodone, Citalopram-escitalopram and Levetiracetam were found in her system.

Daniels went missing on April 20. Her husband said she walked away from their home.

Police said Daniels suffered from complications due to a recent stroke.

Daniels was found in the yard of a home that is less than half a mile away from where she lived. Police said the couple that found her body was out of town when the ordeal took place.

