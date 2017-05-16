Body found near Interstate 215 in Henderson

The of a Henderson police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (FIle)

An investigation was underway Tuesday into a body found by utility workers in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, a call of the discovery came in at 8:16 a.m. in an area north of I-215 just west of North Valle Verde Drive.

Police said utility workers who were inspecting a pipeline in the area located the body.

Police don't believe any threats were imminent to nearby residents in the area stemming from the body. There were no road closures as a result, as well.

