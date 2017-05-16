'The 31': CCSD workers arrested on sex-related charges in last 3 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'The 31': CCSD workers arrested on sex-related charges in last 3 years

The booking photos of those arrested while employed at Clark County School District were laid out before CCSD's director of human resources. (FOX5) The booking photos of those arrested while employed at Clark County School District were laid out before CCSD's director of human resources. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The 2014-15 school year: Police arrested 10 Clark County School District staffers on sex-related charges. The 2015-16 school year: 10 more arrested. This school year: 11 more.

Thirty-one staffers in the past three years.

We've heard from some of those victims, from their parents, from teachers. We hear you, and we took your concerns to the school district. 

