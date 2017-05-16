Police investigating homicide on South Decatur Boulevard

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Decatur Boulevard near Pennwood Avenue on May 16, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

A homicide investigation was underway Tuesday at an apartment complex on South Decatur Boulevard, south of Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas Metro police said a call of a shooting came in at 6:30 a.m. at 2880 S. Decatur Blvd.

Citing preliminary information, police said a man may have fatally shot his neighbor.

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody. A motive was also not disclosed.

