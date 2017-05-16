PD: Man fatally shoots knife-wielding intruder on Decatur Boulev - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Man fatally shoots knife-wielding intruder on Decatur Boulevard

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Decatur Boulevard near Pennwood Avenue on May 16, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission) Police investigate a deadly shooting on Decatur Boulevard near Pennwood Avenue on May 16, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)
A man woke Tuesday morning to find someone armed with a knife in his apartment before opening fire on the person, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The police department disclosed preliminary information of the deadly shooting call that took place at 6:30 a.m. at 2880 S. Decatur Blvd., near Pennwood Avenue.

Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro's Homicide Section, said preliminary info suggested an apartment resident shot at a person holding a knife inside his apartment. The knife-wielding person was shot once in the chest and died at the scene. The shooter called 911 and informed dispatchers to what happened.

Police were also looking into whether the slain person was the gunman's neighbor. The shooter was taken into custody for questioning but not under arrest, McGrath said.

