Bicyclist seriously injured in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas police investigate a crash near Cheyenne Avenue and 5th Street on May 16, 2017. (LVACS)

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a serious crash Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and 5th Street at about 4:30 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Police said the adult male bicyclist was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists were urged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

