Paid parking at The Cosmopolitan begins

The era of paid parking begins at The Cosmopolitan on Tuesday.

According to the property's website, self-parking fees and valet fees will go into effect for guests. However, those who booked a stay before Jan. 2, 2017 will not be charged for self-park.

Valet parking rates range from $13 to $18 per day depending on the duration. Customers with a gold status or higher through the Identity membership and rewards program will receive complimentary valet parking.

Self-park is free up to the first hour. It will range from $7 to $10 after the first hour. Motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles are exempt from parking fees. Identity membership and rewards members with sterling status or higher can take advantage of complimentary self-park.

Event pricing may apply during events and peak periods on the Las Vegas Strip, such as concerts or holidays. Event pricing does not apply to identity members or hotel guests.

Other properties charging for parking on the Las Vegas Strip include MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.

