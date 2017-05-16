Mini Gran Prix employee shoots attempted robbery suspect in Las Vegas

Kyle Johnson was taken to the hospital and arrested for attempted robbery. (LVMPD)

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Las Vegas Gran Prix on May 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

An employee at the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix shot a suspect during an attempted robbery Monday night.

It happened on 1401 North Rainbow Boulevard, near Vegas Drive at 10:50 p.m.

Las Vegas Metro police said the attempted robbery suspect, Kyle Johnson, 30, was taken into custody and transported with appeared to be critical injuries to a University Medical Center Trauma Center for treatment.

Police said employees were approached by a male with his face covered, by a bandana, holding an "assault-style" rifle who demanded employees get on the floor. One of the employees pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson at least twice. He fell to the ground and the victims ran from the business. Police said they saw him walking outside the business and then transported him to the hospital.

A second suspect, described by police as a man last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

