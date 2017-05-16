Employee shoots attempted robbery suspect in Las Vegas

A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
A 40-year-old Las Vegas man was identified as the person who died after being chased by officers at a Strip-area hotel early Sunday.More >
Several students at Tarkanian Middle School have been suspended after organized fights took place on campus, according to a Clark County School District spokesperson.More >
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was identified Monday after he was killed in a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley over the weekend.More >
Las Vegas Metro police announced Monday an arrest in connection to a body found covered in concrete at Lake Mead National Recreation Area earlier this month.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the three-year-old boy killed Friday as Dominick DeGraffenreid.More >
An Amber Alert for two girls out of Idaho was issued Monday after they disappeared with their father and his vehicle was found burned in rural Northern Nevada.More >
A man is dead and two other people were injured after a shootout inside the IHOP on East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.More >
Police arrested a suspect in a widely-viewed armed robbery at an ATM in northwest Las Vegas.More >
