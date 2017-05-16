Employee shoots attempted robbery suspect in Las Vegas

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Las Vegas Gran Prix on May 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

An employee of a Las Vegas business shot a suspect during an attempted robbery Monday night.

The incident occurred at the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix on 1401 North Rainbow Boulevard, near Vegas Drive at 10:50 p.m.

Las Vegas Metro police said during the attempted robbery, one of the suspects was shot by an employee. That suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A second suspect, described by police as a black male, with a medium build, and unknown height is outstanding. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

