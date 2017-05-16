Multiple fights break out at Foothill High School

Students and parents at Foothill High School said as many as eight fights broke out on school property last Friday.

Students and parents at Foothill High School said as many as eight fights broke out on school property last Friday. Cellphone videos captured four of those fights from a parent who said her daughter was attacked during one of them.

"I just cant even watch it, and if it was my friend's kid or anything, I'd feel the same way, and unfortunately, it did have to take something to happen in my family for me to stand up," Audra Evans said. She said her daughter got into an argument with group of girls that soon turned physical. Evans said she's speaking with other parents in the community and with Foothill staff to see what they can do to prevent more violence.

"When we met with the administration this morning, they want to work with parents parents just need to speak up," she said.

The principal sent out a note to parents this morning informing them of the fights and the investigation. They said keeping students safe is their priority, and anyone involved in the violence will be dealt with accordingly.

At least two students have been suspended so far.

