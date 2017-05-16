Mixed signals on recreational marijuana

A debate over marijuana distribution sparked after a man named Yogi gave out "free weed" in exchange for a donation. (FOX5)

Following a viral video showing a Las Vegas man passing out “free” pot on the strip, clarity on recreational pot remained confusing.

Yogi, who represents the group Green Vegas, said the creative marketing technique was a tool to crowdfund for pot tourism in the Valley.

Metro called Yogi’s actions illegal and in violation of state law NRS 453.321A. The law states that passing out a controlled substance is a felony in the state of Nevada.

By contrast, Sen. Tick Segerblom (D) District 3, an outspoken recreational marijuana advocate, said weed is no longer a controlled substance. He said he believes the drug was decriminalized when Question 2 passed.

However, Segerblom said Yogi was wrong for another reason.

“He’s trying to get around the system by saying I’m giving away marijuana for a donation,” Segerblom said. “That’s quid pro quo.”

Segerblom said he aims to minimize black market sales and promote businesses that run by the book.

It takes millions of dollars and a lot of patience to sell recreational pot, Matthew Gardiner, Vice President of Shango dispensary.

“An immense amount of work goes into it.” “It’s very important that we stay on top of the regulations and requirements.”

