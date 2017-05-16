Mayweather Jr. - McGregor mega fight inching closer, Las Vegas boxers weigh in

Mother’s Day was a great one for many moms, but it was even better day those hoping for a Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor mega fight. UFC President Dana White said over the weekend that he and the MMA superstar have come to an agreement. This week, White said he will focus on negotiations with Mayweather.

"We're just getting this deal done with Conor; how long do you think the Mayweather side is going to be like and how much time do you think I'm going to spend on this?" asked White.

The answer is not long, White said if it doesn't happen this year, it's not happening at all. Local pro boxer, Anthony Brown, said talk of the fight created a bit of buzz in the gym.

"This right here is bringing a little bit more excitement back and we'll see what Floyd got,” Brown said. “He's been away for a second, it will be interesting to see."

For some, this fight is must-see TV.

"Maybe from a tactical standpoint it's not going to be the best fight. I think it's going to sell. I'm going to buy the fight definitely," boxing fan Will Hyman said. "Biggest personality in MMA and biggest personality in boxing; the press conferences itself would be worth buying."

"Every time you put on a pay-per-view it's a roll of the dice. You don't know what's going to happen,” White said. “There are some fights you do know and this feels like one of those fights that should do that, but you never know."

It's that unknown that will draw those on the fence, to the fight.

"Probably wind up getting it because if I missed a great fight and something really did happen, I'd be really upset," BOE boxing gym owner Steve Boe said.

An upset may be a possibility, but no one is even giving McGregor a fighting chance.

"For me, I'm going with the boxer all day because if he can't grab, or choke, or submit him. It's going to be a long night for my man," Brown said.

"I don't see McGregor being competitive in a boxing match, just as I wouldn't see Floyd Mayweather competitive in an MMA match," Boe said.

"I think he doesn't really have a chance. Mayweather has got this pretty easily," Hyman said.

