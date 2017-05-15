Police searching for man who robbed 3 valley businesses in 90 minutes

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for robbery. (LVMPD)

Metro Police said they are looking for a man who threatened employees and forced them to give him money.

On Sunday May 14, between 8:00 p.m. between 9:30 p.m. the man robbed businesses at the 7200 block of South Eastern Avenue, the 4800 block of West Sunset and the 3700 West Spring Mountain Road. Police said he had pretended to be a customer.

The man is described as 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6, in his late 20s to early 30s, with medium build, a bald head, mustache, and tattoos over his eyebrows.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect is asked to contact police at (702)828-3591.

