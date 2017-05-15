Police aren't investigating half-naked women in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. video

Julio Cesar Chavez Junior lost his fight versus Canelo Alvarez on May 6. A few days later, he lost his $40,000 watch along with a little bit of his wife's trust.

Video has spread online of Chavez surrounded by a bunch of women wearing skimpy clothing getting undressed and fawning over the boxer in a hotel room.

Chavez's wife, Frida, told ESPN Deportes she thinks her husband may have been drunk or drugged before someone in the video stole his watch. She reportedly was partying with her husband, along with a British man and the group of girls at the MGM Grand when she decided to go to bed early and take care of the couple's daughter in another hotel room. The two stayed in Las Vegas after the fight so they could catch a Celine Dion concert on Tuesday.

The boxer's $3,000,000 fight check was also believed to be stolen, but ended up just being misplaced.

The video showed at least one woman lying on top of Chavez and touching his chest on the bed before another man recording the video pulls her pants down. Another woman laughs and brags about her butt before getting undressed herself. A few other men sat in the corner.

The Chavez camp wasn't happy with the thief, nor the person who recorded and released the video. The boxer's manager, Sean Gibbons, referred to them both as "SCUM bags" on Twitter. He said he isn't sure who was in the hotel room and agreed the boxer should have kept a tighter circle.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Chavez never filed a police report, therefore they can't confirm if his story is legitimate. Investigators said they saw the story about the stolen watch along with the racy video and contacted the boxer. He still refused to file a police report.

MGM Resorts International declined to release any information about Chavez's visit out of consideration for guest privacy.

UPDATE: The day after this story aired, Chavez's manager said they will file a police report despite Metro claiming he refused multiple times in the past..

