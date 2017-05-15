Dabbing: What is it, and is it dangerous?

The recent trend in dancing is 'dabbing', or 'the dab.' It's been everywhere and even then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did it on the Ellen show. But many are unaware of its origins.

"The dab dance came from doing a dab," Ryan Bondhus said referencing his cannabis set up. "They do a twist in the front, like you're putting a dab on the nail and this comes from the cough," he said folding his forearm over his forehead.

Ryan Bondhus hosts a weekly TV Show 'Ryan the Canna Somm' called Totally Baked, for 420 Life TV.

Dabbing is a newer way of ingesting marijuana. It works by melting marijuana concentrate. It's much more potent, and some doctors called it dangerous. Ryan Bondhus disagreed, so much that he allowed cameras to roll while he dabbed.

"It's like all facts of life from energizers, to sleep aids, if you have too much you'll be uncomfortable. Cannabis is no different, it needs to be responsibly taken," he said.

Dabbing works by taking a marijuana concentrate, usually in a wax form, cutting a tiny bit then melting it. The melting can be done in a variety of ways, with a blow torch, or by using a dab ring which heats up a metal ring around the rig. The rig is what holds the water, similar to a bong.

The marijuana concentrate can be more than five times more potent than regular flower marijuana, and Bondhus said because of this, only a small amount is needed, and people who take too much will get too high.

"(Marijuana) tends to internalize your voice. It goes into your head, sometimes your equilibrium is off, you get a dizzy feeling," he said of people who may have dabbed too much.

He also said dabbing is newer, but will become more mainstream. As that happens, he said the hysteria around its potential side effects will die down.

"It's actually better for you, because you're not ingesting all the harmful carcinogens," he said.

