Las Vegas man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to 16 years

A 40-year-old Las Vegas man was identified as the person who died after being chased by officers at a Strip-area hotel early Sunday.More >
A 40-year-old Las Vegas man was identified as the person who died after being chased by officers at a Strip-area hotel early Sunday.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.More >
Police responded to a report of a domestic shooting where a woman reported that her significant other had fired a gunshot at her near East Paradise Hills Drive and East Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson Sunday afternoon.More >
Police responded to a report of a domestic shooting where a woman reported that her significant other had fired a gunshot at her near East Paradise Hills Drive and East Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson Sunday afternoon.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the middle of a neighborhood in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the middle of a neighborhood in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.More >
Medical examiners have identified a man found dead inside a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Thursday.More >
Medical examiners have identified a man found dead inside a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Thursday.More >
A family flying from New Jersey to Las Vegas was kicked off of their flight and forced to rebook after a controversy over where to store a birthday cake.More >
A family flying from New Jersey to Las Vegas was kicked off of their flight and forced to rebook after a controversy over where to store a birthday cake.More >
An ATV rider was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
An ATV rider was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday morning that took the life of one person.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday morning that took the life of one person.More >