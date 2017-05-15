Las Vegas man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to 16 years

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday for killing his girlfriend in March of 2014.

Edward Edgerton, 30, was convicted of second degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of his girlfriend, Tyanna Reynolds, 24.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 45 years. With time served, he could be released as Feb. 2030, in 12 years and nine months.

At about 2:27 p.m. on March 15, 2014, Metro officers responded with medical personnel to an apartment on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard to investigate a report of an unconscious woman.

Reynolds was taken to the Sunrise Trauma Center where she was later pronounced dead. Edgerton, then 26 years old, remained at the scene, according to police.

Police said they later learned Edgerton and Reynolds were dating and got into a fight before officers arrived.

Edgerton was arrested and charged with murder.

Medical examiners ruled Reynold's death a homicide resulting from assault.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Reynolds died from multiple blunt force injuries, assault and internal bleeding from a liver laceration sustained in the assault.

Edgerton was also ordered to pay $3,614.08 in fines and fees.

