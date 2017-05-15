Police chase after naked man at Westgate hotel-casino - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The marquee of the Westgate hotel-casino is seen in this undated photo. (FOX5) The marquee of the Westgate hotel-casino is seen in this undated photo. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police pursued a man Monday who was naked around the property of the Westgate Hotel and Casino just off the Las Vegas Strip.

A spokeswoman for the hotel confirmed the incident during the afternoon.

He was not a guest of the hotel. The Westgate said the person was taken into custody for evaluation.

