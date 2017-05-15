Man burned in Las Vegas backyard fire dies from injuries

A man was badly burned in a fire near Alta and Torrey Pines on May 5, 2017. (LVFR)

A man who tried to put out a fire in the backyard of a west Las Vegas home died Monday from his injuries.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the man was badly burned on May 5 in the 300 block of South Crestline Drive, near Alta and Torrey Pines drive.

According to LVFR, a neighbor noticed the fire first and woke the man inside the home from a nap. The man tried fighting the fire with a garden hose, and then the neighbor said he heard a loud pop in the backyard followed by the man screaming. He saw the man was burned and helped him to the street.

The man suffered burns on his legs and feet. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The man, who has yet to be identified, died Monday morning.

The incident marked the fourth fire-related death in the city of Las Vegas this year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.