Amber Alert issued for 2 Idaho girls, dad who may be in Nevada

Left: Joshua Dundon. Right:: Jaylynn and Madison Dundon. (Source: Boise, Idaho, police department) Left: Joshua Dundon. Right:: Jaylynn and Madison Dundon. (Source: Boise, Idaho, police department)
An Amber Alert for two girls out of Idaho was issued Monday after they disappeared with their father and his vehicle was found burned in rural Northern Nevada.

According to police in Boise, Jaylynn Dundon, 6, and Madison Dundon, 7, were picked up from school by their father, 29-year-old Joshua Dundon, last Wednesday. Police said the dad had joint custody of the girls. An investigation suggested the three may have gone camping.

Family members grew concerned after being unable to reach Joshua last Friday.

Law enforcement later learned of a burned vehicle in the rural part of Eureka County in north-central Nevada. On Monday, authorities were able to tie the vehicle to Joshua Dundon. Police also said multiple sets of footprints were located in the area.

Police noted the father may be armed.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Ada County, Idaho, Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Eureka County Dispatch at 775-237-5330. A non-emergency tip line is also available at 208-373-5411.

