World Series of Poker bringing back main event final to July

The World Series of Poker is going back to crowning its main event champion in July.

The series on Monday said ESPN is adding live coverage for the entire Texas Hold 'em main event. That ends the recent tradition of having a months-long break between the time when the final nine-player table is set in July and when the winner is determined.

The break was used for the network's reality TV-style coverage to catch up before it aired the final table live in November.

The event draws thousands of poker fans to Las Vegas each year. This year, the main event kicks off July 8. The final nine players will take a two-day break and return to play July 20.

ESPN will carry an estimated 40 hours of almost-live coverage as regulations require a 30-minute delay.

