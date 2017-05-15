Police make arrest after body found in concrete at Lake Mead

Las Vegas Metro police announced Monday an arrest in connection to a body found covered in concrete at Lake Mead National Recreation Area earlier this month.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Edward Bedrusian, 54, was taken into custody on Saturday. Jailhouse records show Bedrusian was booked on a count of first-degree murder, deadly weapon enhancement.

Other details of his arrest were not immediately available.

In the case involving Bedrusian as a suspect, police were called to a body found on May 2 in the Aztec Wash, near Nelson's Landing and the Colorado River. Police said Lake Mead employees noticed a foul smell when they found a piece of exposed tarp. From the discovery, police dug up a cement-covered body.

Homicide detectives are investigating the body.

