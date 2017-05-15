Suspect in northwest Vegas ATM robbery arrested

Police arrested a suspect in a widely-viewed armed robbery at an ATM in northwest Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, an investigation into the April 4 robbery produced Lamarr Webb, 38, as the suspect in the case. Webb was taken into custody without incident last Friday in the 1000 block of West Craig Road.

Webb is connected to the ATM robbery that was caught on camera in the 1900 block of Village Center Circle. During the holdup, a man wearing a hooded jacket held a handgun to a woman who is inside a vehicle. The man made off with the woman's purse.

Police released surveillance camera footage of the holdup in an effort to identify the suspect.

The man was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Police also said Webb had an active warrant as a fugitive in Michigan.

