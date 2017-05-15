Several Las Vegas middle school students suspended for organizing fights

Several students at Tarkanian Middle School have been suspended after organized fights took place on campus, according to a Clark County School District spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the district recently learned that approximately 18 seventh-grade boys were organizing fights on campus over the past few months.

A school district employee discovered a video posted online in connection to the fights.

The district said nobody was seriously injured or taken to the hospital as a result.

The spokesperson said the district is taking disciplinary action. Several students have been suspended.

