Several Las Vegas middle school students suspended for organizin - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Several Las Vegas middle school students suspended for organizing fights

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Several students at Tarkanian Middle School have been suspended after organized fights took place on campus, according to a Clark County School District spokesperson. 

The spokesperson said the district recently learned that approximately 18 seventh-grade boys were organizing fights on campus over the past few months. 

A school district employee discovered a video posted online in connection to the fights. 

The district said nobody was seriously injured or taken to the hospital as a result. 

The spokesperson said the district is taking disciplinary action. Several students have been suspended. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.