Las Vegas middle schoolers suspended for starting bathroom 'fight club,' placing bets

Several students at Tarkanian Middle School were suspended after organized fights took place on campus, according to a Clark County School District spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the district recently learned that several seventh-grade boys were organizing fights on campus over the past few months. The district initially said 18 students were involved in the fight.

A school district employee discovered a video posted online in connection to the fights.

No students were seriously hurt or injured during the fights, but Clark County School District officials said the school is taking the allegations very seriously. Students said they saw kids walking through the hallways with bloody faces or hands and heard rumors swirling about the fights.

The spokesperson said the district is taking disciplinary action. Several students have been suspended.

"In the seventh grade bathroom, kids were meeting up on certain days just to beat each other up and place bets," eighth grader Gabriel Rodriguez said.

The chaos and violence inside Tarkanian Middle School led to dozens of suspensions.

"I know the seventh grade bathroom was shut down for the rest of the year because of it," Rodriguez said. "They have to go to another hallway to use the bathroom."

School officials said the fights happened sporadically at the school in secret, but a staff member saw a video of one of the fights posted online. Students said the fights were shared on Instagram. Parents said more should have been done to stop the fights sooner.

"The idea that this is what is going on you know, it's happened once, why wouldn't you try to police it better so it wouldn't happen again?" a parent outside the school said.

After the mass suspensions, parents said they hope change will come.

"Understand what they're doing, and be better at it at, protecting the other kids that are going to get drawn into these situations when they don't need to be," the parent said.

CCSD officials said fighting is one thing they do not mess around with in their schools and that Tarkanian administrators are handling the situation properly.

"I think the administrators handled it well," Rodriguez said. "I don't know if it's going to stop because there are still kids who are involved but didn't get caught yet."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.