Crash between semi, sedan closes Charleston at Main - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crash between semi, sedan closes Charleston at Main

Posted: Updated:
A crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan closed Charleston Boulevard at Main Street on May 15, 2017. (FOX5 viewer photo) A crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan closed Charleston Boulevard at Main Street on May 15, 2017. (FOX5 viewer photo)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A crash that involved a semi-truck and a sedan shut down an intersection near downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash took place at 8:05 a.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and South Main Street.

Police did not immediately disclose whether anyone was injured from the incident.

Both east and westbound lanes of traffic on Charleston were shut down.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.