Crash between semi, sedan closes Charleston at Main

A crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan closed Charleston Boulevard at Main Street on May 15, 2017. (FOX5 viewer photo)

A crash that involved a semi-truck and a sedan shut down an intersection near downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash took place at 8:05 a.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and South Main Street.

Police did not immediately disclose whether anyone was injured from the incident.

Both east and westbound lanes of traffic on Charleston were shut down.

