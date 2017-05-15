Pair injured after east Las Vegas apartment fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pair injured after east Las Vegas apartment fire

Crews at the scene of an apartment fire on Harmon Avenue on May 15, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Crews at the scene of an apartment fire on Harmon Avenue on May 15, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
Two people were injured in a fire at an east Las Vegas apartment complex Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 4:43 a.m. in the 5400 block of Harmon Boulevard, near Boulder Highway. 

According to Clark County fire, arriving crews found the second floor of a two-story apartment building on fire. The blaze was knocked down just before 5 a.m.

Search crews found one victim inside the apartment unconscious and unresponsive, the department said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

A second victim, who the department initially said was treated at the scene for minor injuries, was later transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The fire is under investigation.

Damages have not been estimated.

