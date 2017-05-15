1 dies after apartment fire near Boulder and Harmon

Crews at the scene of an apartment fire on Harmon Avenue on May 15, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

A person sent to the hospital after a fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.

Clark County Fire Department said Tuesday the patient who was pulled out of an apartment during a fire call in the 5400 block of Harmon Avenue succumbed to injury.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 4:43 a.m. According to Clark County fire, arriving crews found the second floor of a two-story apartment building on fire. The blaze was knocked down just before 5 a.m.

Search crews found one victim inside the apartment unconscious and unresponsive, the department said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, who the department initially said was treated at the scene for minor injuries, was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire is under investigation.

Damages have not been estimated.

