Armed suspect critically injured in Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports that an ex-husband returned to an apartment just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and was threatening his ex-wife and three children with a firearm. The woman and her kids hid in a closet until officers arrived.

According to Metro, once officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately confronted by the suspect as he left the apartment. For approximately five minutes, the officers tried to talk to the suspect and asked him to drop his weapon. At one point, the suspect pointed the gun in the direction of one of the officers. One shot fired by an officer struck the suspect in the upper torso.

The suspect was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspect did not shoot at the officers, police said.

No officers were injured, police said. The ex-wife and three children were shaken but not harmed.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.